Vicus Capital Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

