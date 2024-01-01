Vicus Capital Has $21.82 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

