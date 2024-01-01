Vicus Capital Has $4.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,190,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $164.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.