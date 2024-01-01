Vicus Capital Has $883,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

