Vicus Capital Has $914,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 308,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 921.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 141,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,277 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

