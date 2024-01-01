Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,937 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

