Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.48% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after buying an additional 264,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 324,359 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

