Vicus Capital Invests $2.47 Million in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Vicus Capital owned 1.17% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 31,820.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

IEZ opened at $21.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.95. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.