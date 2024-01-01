Vicus Capital Purchases 12,066 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

