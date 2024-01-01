Vicus Capital Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

