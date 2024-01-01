Vicus Capital Sells 14,865 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares during the period.

USHY stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

