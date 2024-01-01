Vicus Capital Sells 18,121 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $39.03 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

