Vicus Capital Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

