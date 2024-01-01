Vicus Capital Sells 3,566 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $174.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

