Vicus Capital Sells 96 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $224.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average is $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $163.69 and a 52-week high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.