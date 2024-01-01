Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $388.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

