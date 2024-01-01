Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,320. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

