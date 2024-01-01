VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Head-To-Head Review

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VolitionRx and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

VolitionRx currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.68%. Given VolitionRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than Cardio Diagnostics.

This table compares VolitionRx and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -5,201.69% -7,185.73% -165.30% Cardio Diagnostics N/A -293.45% -137.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $310,000.00 182.00 -$30.27 million ($0.53) -1.35 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.68, meaning that its stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

