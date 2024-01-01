Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $157.65. 7,316,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

