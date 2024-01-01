Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
