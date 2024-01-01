Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

