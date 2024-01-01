Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $179.10. 1,256,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

