Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,786. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.