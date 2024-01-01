Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $507.38. 1,012,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,281. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.89 and a 200 day moving average of $471.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

