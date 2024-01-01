Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,379. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

