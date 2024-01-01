Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.70.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

