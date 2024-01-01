WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

