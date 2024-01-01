Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

