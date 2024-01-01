Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HYI opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

