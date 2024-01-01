Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,561.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.