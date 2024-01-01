X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of X Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE XYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

About X Financial

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

