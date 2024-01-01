Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Cut by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

