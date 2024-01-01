XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $25.12 on Monday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.
About XOMA
