Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,662 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. 3,586,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

