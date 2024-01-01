Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $61.57. 21,615,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,510,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.