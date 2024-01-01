Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $706.49. 925,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

