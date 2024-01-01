Xponance Inc. Buys 1,171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.66. 3,686,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.31. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.