Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.56. The company had a trading volume of 578,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,150. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.80 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

