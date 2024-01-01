Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

ORLY stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $950.08. 350,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $959.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

