Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753,715. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

