Xponance Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,807,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,320,580. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

