Xponance Inc. Has $15.82 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,596. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.