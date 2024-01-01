Xponance Inc. Has $28.06 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $210,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.67. 2,300,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,756. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

