Xponance Inc. Has $28.33 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.