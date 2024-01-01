Xponance Inc. Has $31.74 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $625.03. The company had a trading volume of 724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.36 and a 200-day moving average of $523.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

