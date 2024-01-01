Xponance Inc. Has $39.81 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.88. 2,740,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.22 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

