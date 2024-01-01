Xponance Inc. Has $40.59 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.14. 3,706,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,479. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

