Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,439. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average of $252.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.