Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,889 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

