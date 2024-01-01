Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average of $386.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

