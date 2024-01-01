Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,343 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $159.28. 1,637,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,172. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.